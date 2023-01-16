COVID GRAPHIC

As South Carolina, and the rest of the nation are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties. DHEC recommends using the map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and follow the masking recommendations for high and medium community levels.

As of the last update to the CDC Community Levels map on Thursday (Jan. 12), all but four of South Carolina’s 46 counties (Allendale, Bamberg Barnwell and Calhoun) are experiencing high or medium levels of COVID-19.

Trending Videos