As South Carolina, and the rest of the nation are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties. DHEC recommends using the map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and follow the masking recommendations for high and medium community levels.
As of the last update to the CDC Community Levels map on Thursday (Jan. 12), all but four of South Carolina’s 46 counties (Allendale, Bamberg Barnwell and Calhoun) are experiencing high or medium levels of COVID-19.
Chesterfield County is currently a red county with high transmission.
“We are seeing significant increases in COVID-19 cases across our state, and we know there are a lot more cases that aren’t being reported due to the use of nonreportable home tests,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director in a recent release. “Masking remains one of the best ways to limit virus spread and the CDC has a great resource to help determine when to mask in public.”
DHEC said residents can visit the interactive map or use the county check tool on DHEC’s community levels page to view levels in their area. The recommendations based on county levels are:
• Low levels — Masking is “not needed in most settings,” but remains optional for individuals.
• Medium levels — Individuals who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, as well as those who are regularly around immunocompromised individuals, are encouraged to mask up, while it is optional for others.
• High levels — Masking is recommended for everyone in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces.
As of Jan 7, DHEC reports a total of 14,572 cases of COVID-19 in Chesterfield County since the pandemic started and 207 deaths as a result of the virus. Across the state, a total of 1,791,933 cases have been reported and 18,983 deaths.
In addition to masking, DHEC recommends staying up to date on vaccinations and boosters, as well as testing when recommended, are important steps in preventing COVID-19 spread. As of Jan 7, Chesterfield County has a total of 17,420 with complete vaccinations or a little over 38% of the total population.
For more information, visit DHEC’s main COVID-19 page.