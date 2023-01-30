The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants South Carolinians to get their COVID-19 booster shots.
“Getting that bivalent (third) booster is even more important now than ever,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s public health director, in a Jan. 20 press conference.
“Because with the original vaccines and prior infections, both are providing significantly less protection against these newest Omicron subvariants, while the bivalent booster is more effective against them.”
She said while 54% of the state’s population completed the initial vaccination series, only about 3% have received the third booster.
Traxler said that while the state is not in the same position of urgency as it was at the beginning of the pandemic and subsequent vaccine roll-outs, people continue to die from COVID.
“Each resident, each person is going to have to decide for themselves if they’re going to join this statewide effort to prevent these deaths,” Traxler said. “The more people that we have on board with these important recommendations, the quicker we can drive these numbers — these death numbers — down and ensure the safety and health of our friends and family.”
Traxler said DHEC is aware of the recent concern reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) system for monitoring vaccine safety that the Pfizer booster may increase the risk of stroke for those 65 and older.
However, the CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has conducted more research and found that “these clinical records and clinical data showed no increased risk of stroke in those people in that age group.”
Traxler reaffirmed that vaccines and boosters are safe and effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. She also encouraged people to continue dispelling the misinformation that can circulate on social media and in communities.