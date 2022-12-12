Doubling up.
Whether it’s good or bad depends on what side of the score you are on.
If you’re ahead and it is later in the game, it generally means a ‘w.’
If you’re behind, it means a max effort — physically and on the scoreboard — to get back into the game. Teams that are doubled up are most likely to lose.
At last week’s McBee-Central doubleheader, each team was doubled up.
In the girls’ game, McBee held the advantage in the third quarter, enroute to a 58-38 win. Diana Williams led McBee with 21 points. Amira Raso had 12 to lead Central.
In the boys’ game, Central set a torrid pace for a 72-56 win. Caden Edmond scored 20 to lead Central, followed by Taariten Webber with 18 and Tahzi Webber with 13. Tyrek Wright had 23 for McBee.