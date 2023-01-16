CHERAW — McLeod Health announced Board Certified General Surgeon, Jason E. Davis, MD has joined its practices at McLeod Surgery Cheraw and McLeod Health Cheraw.
Dr. Davis is a native of Pennsylvania and was previously at UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, N.C., following his tenure at Cone Health in Greensboro, N.C.According to a release by McLeod Health, Dr. Davis is a board-certified general surgeon with additional fellowship training in vascular surgery. As a general surgeon, McLeod Health said he will offer education and surgical treatment involving breast, gallbladder, hernias, thyroid and parathyroid, skin and soft tissue as well as a variety of cancers. Dr. Davis also performs colon cancer screening (colonoscopies) and management of dialysis access.