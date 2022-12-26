SOBER OR SLAMMER

The S.C. Department of Public Safety’s Sober or Slammer! Christmas/New Year’s campaign kicked off Friday, Dec. 16, through Jan. 1, 2023, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

These initiatives seek to remind and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving and to step up enforcement efforts during the holiday season to detect impaired drivers and get them off the road.

