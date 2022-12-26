The S.C. Department of Public Safety’s Sober or Slammer! Christmas/New Year’s campaign kicked off Friday, Dec. 16, through Jan. 1, 2023, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
These initiatives seek to remind and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving and to step up enforcement efforts during the holiday season to detect impaired drivers and get them off the road.
In 2020, a total of 11,654 people were killed nationwide in impaired-driving collisions. That’s one death about every 45 minutes. About one-third of all traffic-crash fatalities involve drunk drivers.
December is a particularly deadly month on the nation’s highways because of impaired driving. In December 2020, about 75% of drivers involved in fatal drunk-driving crashes were male. About a quarter of those killed during that month in impaired-driving crashes were young people from 21 to 34 years of age. Drunk driving is more prevalent at night and particularly between midnight and 3 a.m. as drivers leave establishments and gatherings to go home.
Impaired driving is costly. It injures and kills people. It results in substantial medical and property damage bills. It subjects offenders to arrest, prison, loss of employment, civil liability, attorney’s fees, fines and court costs, increased insurance premiums and loss of the privilege to drive. It’s simply not worth the risk.