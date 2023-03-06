COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Social Services recognizes and celebrates March as Social Work Month in South Carolina.
The national theme for this year’s observance, as created by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW), is Social Work Breaks Barriers.
Throughout the month of March, the Department of Social Services will be highlighting social workers who work to positively impact the well-being of children, vulnerable adults, and families across South Carolina. Social workers help people overcome personal crises like food insecurity, lack of affordable housing, or limited access to good health care. According to the National Association of Social Workers, there are more than 700,000 professional social workers in the United States and that number is expected to rise to more than 800,000 by 2030.
DSS State Director Michael Leach said, “This work is not easy, but our DSS professionals work hard to provide the help and support families need to help break down the barriers that prevent them from living more fulfilling, enriched lives. Social workers are on the frontline serving as advocates, counselors, and a support system to create positive outcomes for all involved.”
“Social workers should be recognized for their passion, desire, and sacrifice to make sure that the individuals and families of South Carolina can be served and strengthened. Thank you for giving it your all daily to protect, serve, and improve the lives of others,” Leach added. To see a video message from Director Leach on Social Work Month, click here.
DSS case managers provide social work services and support to the community in a variety of ways including foster care services, child protective services, employment and training services, public adoption, and adult protective services. DSS also employs staff who provide administrative support to those workers.
DSS will post videos and stories about the impact of its work in service to South Carolina’s citizens on social media throughout the entire month. Please visit us on Facebook and Twitter.