Eagles Ready to Fly

Griffin was one of seven applicants for the job. He accepted the head coaching job in July.
His time as offensive coordinator means Griffin is not starting from scratch as head coach. Most of his offensive scheme was already in place when he was promoted. The changes he initially made on defensive were in terminology.
He also brought head coaching experience to the job, with two stints at Central Academy for Technology and Arts in Monroe. His football pedigree includes high school football at Forest High and a college starter at Wingate University.
The one glitch in his transition as head coach was out of his control. A nationwide shortage of football helms meant Central did not play 7-on-7 football in the summer.
A plaque in Griffin’s office reduces his football philosophy to seven words: “How do you win? Do your job.”
When talking to his players, he is even more pithy. Football is about “alignment, assignment and assistance,” he says.
Eleven starters return from last year’s team that went 4-7 and lost in the opening round of the AA playoffs, 49-0 to Silver Bluff.
Key players this season: