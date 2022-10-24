State Elections CommissionSouth Carolina’s early voting period started Monday, Oct. 24 and runs through Saturday Nov. 5.
The Voter Registration and Elections Office on 205 West Main Street, Chesterfield, is the only early voting site in the county.
Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Voters must present a valid photo ID when checking in to vote.
Voter registration for the upcoming elections has passed.
In addition to early voting, qualified registered voters can cast an absentee ballot by mail prior to Election Day.
Qualified voters include:
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 28.
To vote absentee: