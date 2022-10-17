Mrs. Edith Berry Phillips, 93, of Pageland, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Born June 30, 1929 in Grovetown, GA to the late George Washington and Grace Banks Berry, she is predeceased by her husband, Jackie Rodgers Phillips; sisters, Jean Videtto and Ethel Brizzolara and brothers, Milton and George Berry.
She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline (Norman) Ellis and Elizabeth (Jim) Safrit; grandchildren, Julianna Ellis (Aaron Chapman) and Virginia (Alex) Hintz; brother, Frank (Gloria) Berry.
A Celebration of Life Service was held Friday, Oct. 14, at Zion United Methodist Church in Pageland.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland is assisting the family.