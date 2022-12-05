PAGELAND — Mrs. Elsie Ruth Jordan Price, 79, of Pageland, SC entered into her eternal rest peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Elsie was born on Sunday, March 28, 1943 in Pageland, SC. She was one of nine children born to the late Earl Franklin Jordan and Ethel Demby Jordan.
She spent many years helping out on the farm and had numerous stories of picking in the watermelon and cotton fields as a youth. Elsie attended Kings College in Charlotte after graduating from Pageland High School in 1961, and on Jan. 27, 1962, she was married to her husband, Virgil Price. Elsie soon went to work for North Carolina National Bank in Charlotte. She served the company for forty-three faithful years seeing it through the transitions of NCNB, Nations Bank and on to what is now Bank of America.
Family was important to Elsie and one of her greatest joys was hosting the family Thanksgiving meal each year for all her siblings and their families. Many long remembered memories were made at these gatherings, and she held them dear to her heart.
In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her siblings; Howard Jordan, J.D. Jordan, Earline Hicks, Dianne Caldwell, and Martha Robertson. Mrs. Price is survived by her husband of sixty years, Virgil Price of the home; daughter, Cynthia (Heath) Mills of Pageland, SC; granddaughters, Brooke Mills and Leslie (Jesse) Lett; one precious great-grandson, Ray Walker Lett; brothers, James Lewis (Evelyn) Jordan, Harold (Jerrie) Jordan; sister, Ruby (Joel) Outen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Sanctuary and other times at the home of Mr. Price. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service was held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Marshville, NC with Dr. Mel Winstead, Rev. Tony Clark, and Pastor Bobby Pegram officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice, 205 E. Main St., Chesterfield, SC 29709. The family of Elsie would like to send our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Regency Southern Care Hospice Services, and especially Danielle Boyd and Denim Moore, for the excellent care, comfort, and reassurance provided during the past six months.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina is assisting the Price family.