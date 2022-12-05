Elsie Price

PAGELAND — Mrs. Elsie Ruth Jordan Price, 79, of Pageland, SC entered into her eternal rest peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Elsie was born on Sunday, March 28, 1943 in Pageland, SC. She was one of nine children born to the late Earl Franklin Jordan and Ethel Demby Jordan.

She spent many years helping out on the farm and had numerous stories of picking in the watermelon and cotton fields as a youth. Elsie attended Kings College in Charlotte after graduating from Pageland High School in 1961, and on Jan. 27, 1962, she was married to her husband, Virgil Price. Elsie soon went to work for North Carolina National Bank in Charlotte. She served the company for forty-three faithful years seeing it through the transitions of NCNB, Nations Bank and on to what is now Bank of America.

