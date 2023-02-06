Faith Assembly of Christ celebrating 37 years
Faith Assembly of Christ, 203 Zion Church Rd., is celebrating its 37th church anniversary Sunday, Feb. 19, beginning at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Michael Miller took over as pastor of the church five years ago after the death of his father, Bishop Allen J. Miller.
Dinner will be served following the service.