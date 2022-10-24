As Jim Shore’s assistant, Crystal Rose of Jefferson may find herself working on any number of Shore’s ideas.
For Halloween she might help with Shore’s whimsical gnomes, from a Santa gnome with a witch’s hat and fangs, to a “friday cat-Black Cat” gnome with a tail, whiskers and a smiling jack-o-lantern. Peanuts characters, as well as Mickey, Minnie and other Disney characters, are part of Shore’s popular art.
At home in Jefferson with finance Chad Barbee, Rose’s artistic tableau is much different. It wraps around the side and back of their Mt. Pisgah Church Road home.
There is a graveyard with a massive “Cemetery” arch, one of the latest additions to her artwork. Beside the arch is a cemetery with skeletons crawling on the ground.
Ghosts seem to fly through the air.
Skulls rest on the bar of the tiki hut and share hay bales with carved pumpkins.
Her pool is a safe harbor for ghoulish pirates. A skeleton is behind the ship’s wheel. A cannon is ready to fire.
In addition to these skeleton sailors are a giant octopus, a 12-foot tall skeleton and a mermaid with wildly flowing methusian hair with a hairpiece made of shells.
The cannon, the mermaid, the octopus and many other artistic pieces are made of Styrofoam.
Some of the pieces are based on “finds” Rose buys at second-hand stores.
Missing from the imagery is the blood and gore aspects of the Halloween season. That’s something that doesn’t interest Rose.
Barbee and Rose opened their home last Saturday for their eighth annual fall and Halloween party. It is party they inherited from Barbee’s mom, Fredia of Monroe. The party once included hayrides at the Barbee Farm.
The current party is a chance for Rose to display her artistic talent. “It’s all about my creativity,” she said.
It’s also a chance for Rose to see how “engaged” people are with her artwork.
She watches her friends as they take in the experience. She watches their eyes. As long as they are moving, she knows she has succeeded.
If the eyes stop and stare on one thing, she knows she hasn’t accomplished one of the goals Shore taught her.
Good art, according to Shore, always engaged the senses and keeps the eyes moving, she said.