As Jim Shore’s assistant, Crystal Rose of Jefferson may find herself working on any number of Shore’s ideas.

For Halloween she might help with Shore’s whimsical gnomes, from a Santa gnome with a witch’s hat and fangs, to a “friday cat-Black Cat” gnome with a tail, whiskers and a smiling jack-o-lantern. Peanuts characters, as well as Mickey, Minnie and other Disney characters, are part of Shore’s popular art.

