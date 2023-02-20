Red Cross blood drive today
The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Jefferson Baptist Church, 106 N. Main St., Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Jefferson Baptist Church, 106 N. Main St., Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
To make your appointment online, please visit www.redcrossblood.org: sponsor code: Jeffersonbaptist, or call Mildred Raley at 843-703-9932. All presenting donors will receive a $10 electronic gift card.
Remember to eat a good meal and drink plenty of water.
Pageland Dixie Youth Baseball Registration
Pageland Parks and Recreation has begun Dixie Youth Baseball and SCAP softball sign ups. You may register at the Pageland Town Hall or the Community Center during regular hours until Friday, March 3.
Chesterfield YMCA Spring Training Football Camp
The Chesterfield Family YMCA will be offering a Spring Training Football Camp for ages 7 to 8, 9 to 10, and 11 to 12 starting in mid-April. The camp, offering skills and drills training, will include practices three days a week for the 7 and 8 year olds and four practice sessions per week for the older age groups. The program offers young people an opportunity to learn the game of football and be prepared for the upcoming season in the fall. Registration is open now at the Chesterfield YMCA.