USC Lancaster names locals to President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List
The University of South Carolina Lancaster has named the following from Chesterfield County to its President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
USC Lancaster names locals to President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List
The University of South Carolina Lancaster has named the following from Chesterfield County to its President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester.
Students named to the President’s Honor Roll automatically qualify for the Dean’s List.
Aiden T. Jenkins, Dean’s List
Abigail Elizabeth Hunter, Dean’s List (Palmetto College)
Emily L Lamere, President’s Honor Roll
Rebecca Miller, President’s Honor Roll
Tyler Price, Dean’s List
Walker Sowell, President’s Honor Roll
Mallory Gleaton, President’s Honor Roll
Edgar A. Guzman, Dean’s List
Jacob Jordan, Dean’s List
Chloe McMillan, Dean’s List
Anna Plyler, Dean’s List
Kylie D. Sims, President’s Honor Roll
Cheraw residents name to Presbyterian College Dean’s List
Presbyterian College, in Clinton, has named Charles Alexander, Mary-Charlotte Dust and Carolina Holter, all of Cheraw, to its Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
Students must earn a grade point average between 3.3 and a 3.9 average per semester to qualify.