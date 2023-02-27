Cheraw Rec. Baseball and Softball Registration
Registration for Spring Sports will continue through March 1 at the Cheraw Community Center, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or accessed on-line any time at https://cheraw.recdesk.com/Community/Home.
Fees are $35.00 for city residents and $60.00 for non-city residents and includes a shirt, cap and socks. Anyone who has not participated in a sport before must bring their birth certificate to register.
Opening Day is Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at Arrowhead Park.
Union Hill Missionary Baptist holding soup fundraiser
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church’s usher board is holding a Soup Fundraiser Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the church fellowship hall, 28690 Hwy. 9 South, Pageland.
The cost for a take-out order or dine in is $8. The meal will include soup, cornbread and a dessert. Soup choices are vegetable, broccoli cheddar, and white chili chicken.
Contact Loretta Robinson at 843-337-5083 for further details.
Cheraw Recreation and Leisure Daddy Daughter Date Night
The Cheraw Recreation and Leisure Services Department invites all young ladies, ages 4 years old to teenagers and their dads, grandfathers (or a positive male influence) to the annual semi-formal dinner and dance. The event will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 6-8 p.m. at the Cheraw Community Center. The cost per person is $15.00 which includes dinner and dancing. DJ K-Smooth will provide the music and there will be a 360-photo booth. A professional photographer will also be available at the event (not included in ticket price).
Tickets are available for purchase only at the Cheraw Community Center through March 3. No tickets will be sold at the door on the night of the dance. For additional information, call 843-537-8420.
Chesterfield District Chapter, SCGS Genealogy Meeting
SCGS will hold its next meeting on March 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. For those attending in person, the meeting will be held in the back conference room of the Chesterfield Public Library, located at 119 W Main Street, Chesterfield. The meeting will also be available on Zoom.
Aliene Humphries will be the speaker, talking about her latest book “The Importance of South Carolina in the American Revolution.” A book signing will be available.
Anyone interested in South Carolina history, or the circumstances before, during, and after the Revolutionary War years 1775-1783 will find the program of interest.
The program is sponsored by the South Carolina Humanities and guests are welcome.