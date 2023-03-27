First Presbyterian welcomes new pastor

First Presbyterian Church of Pageland welcomed the Rev. Dr. Donald McManus as their new pastor last month.
Dr. McManus is an author, storyteller, missionary, and former college professor. He has pastored churches in both of the Carolinas and of three different denominations, including the United Church of Christ, 16 years; the Southern Baptist Church, 35 years; and the United Presbyterian Church for nine years.
His very first pastorship was at the Mt. Croghan Baptist Church. In October, he will celebrate the 60th anniversary of his ordination as a pastor.
“It’s been wonderful,” Dr. McManus remarked. “The Lord’s been good to me.”
Now, having retired twice, the 81 year-old said he thought he would do it again.
Dr. McManus is a native of the Taxahaw community in Lancaster County, where he grew up on his family farm. He moved back to his hometown in September after retiring as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Lake City, S.C. last July.
He decided to visit First Presbyterian of Pageland for a few Sundays.
“I came here and saw how very pleasant things were,” Dr. McManus said.
He was offered the position as pastor of the church, and now he said he is enjoying the group.
Preaching the gospel is one of Dr. McManus’s greatest passions. He said he felt God leading him to be a pastor when he was just five years old. He and his family were members of Taxahaw Baptist Church during that time.
“I remember telling the pastor I was going to be a pastor like him,” Dr. McManus said. “It was something I always knew.”
After graduating from Buford High, Dr. McManus went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in English and History in 1965 from Campbell University, Buies Creek, N.C. In 1970, he earned a master of divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C. He also studied at Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Va., earning a doctorate in ministry in 1977.
In 1965, he married his wife, Judie McManus, now deceased. The couple had two sons, Jay and Lee. Both sons currently live in Charlotte, N.C.
Dr. McManus said, while they appreciate his calling, neither of his boys are ministers.
History is another one of Dr. McManus’s passions.
He taught courses in religion at the University of S.C./Lancaster for approximately five years.
“I enjoyed teaching there very much,” he remarked.
Dr. McManus has authored two books, “MARTHA FRANKS: One Link in God’s Chain, and “Toodle-oo Taxahaw: 101 Tales or a small history of the world.” He has also has written Sunday school lessons and other materials for the Southern Baptist Convention.
“MARTHA FRANKS: One Link in God’s Chain” was published in 1990. Franks was a Christian missionary from Laurens, S.C. who dedicated her life to service in China for more than four decades. Dr. McManus’ wife met Franks at a Christian retreat and later introduced Franks to him.
He invited Franks to speak at his church, and after hearing her a few times, he was inspired to write her biography.
“Toodle-oo Taxahaw” is a collection of tales Dr. McManus heard from family members and others growing up as a child, some true and some not true.
Dr. McManus said he desires to do a survey of the Bible with a group if there is enough interest.
His office hours at First Presbyterian are 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.