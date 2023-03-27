First Presbyterian welcomes new pastor

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

First Presbyterian Church of Pageland welcomed the Rev. Dr. Donald McManus as their new pastor last month.

Dr. McManus is an author, storyteller, missionary, and former college professor. He has pastored churches in both of the Carolinas and of three different denominations, including the United Church of Christ, 16 years; the Southern Baptist Church, 35 years; and the United Presbyterian Church for nine years.

