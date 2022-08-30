Central High School has a new football field management policy this season.
Central High School has a new football field management policy this season.
The policy limits access to the field during the game to school administration and athletic department staff, coaches, players and the media.
The policy, which had not been publicaly announced, was enforced at last week’s game with the Carolina Bearkats.
During the game former Central football assistant coach Red Mangum was seen in the east end zone area. A school resource officer asked Mangum to exit the end zone and he complied, according to school officials.
