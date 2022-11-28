Northwestern High School, the crown jewel in Football City, USA — Rock Hill — plays for its sixth “AAAA” state title Saturday.
Northwestern, ranked No. 2 in the state, faces No. 1 South Florence.
The teams are almost mirror images of each other. High powered offensives — Northwestern averages 49 points a game while South Florence averages 46 ¬ and stingy defenses — Northwestern has held opponents to 19 points a game, while South Florence allows just 14 points — two touchdowns — a game.
The winner may come down to which team makes the right adjustments during the game.
Making the defensive adjustments for Northwestern is a former Chesterfield High School defensive back and Central High School defensive coordinate — Kevin Thurman.
During the day, Thurman runs the Chesterfield County Board of Elections.
During afternoons in the spring, he coaches the Cheraw softball team.
During the fall, Thurman’s time is spent watching hours of football games as the defensive analyst for Northwestern.
It’s Thurman’s job to help develop the defensive game plan that neutralizes the opponent’s offense.
But it is game day when Thurman’s abilities shine.
“He has a knack for seeing stuff happen on the football field, “ said former Central head coach Joey Mangum, “much better than I did. He can predict where the ball would be going.
“He is one of the best coaches we’ve ever had at Central.”
Thurman attributes his success to former Central head coach Al Usher.
“Coach Usher taught me how to watch game film, what to look for, how to find tendencies.”
Thurman’s defensive game planning started just hours after Northwestern’s 33-28 win over Greenville. He spent more than six hours watching South Florence’s game film.
He met with Northwestern coaches on Sunday to formalize the game plan.
But it won’t be the final game plan.
If Thurman follows his own tendencies, he will continue to watch film this week, updating the game plan as he digs deeper into the South Florence offense.
Saturday will find Thurman in the coaches’ box atop Benedict College’s Johnson Stadium. He will be connected to the defensive coordinator by a headset, ready to make the crucial defensive calls.
“We won’t stop South Florence,’ Thurman said. “Just like we knew we wouldn’t stop Greenville. But the key is how you react.”
The game will be the sixth state finals for Thurman. As a Central assistant he won state title in 1997-98 with Al Usher and 2003-04 and 2010-11 with Mangum. Central was runner-up in 2008-2009 and 2009-2010. He also coached the Central softball team to the state title in 2010-11.