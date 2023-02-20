Founders Federal Credit Union announced via a Super Bowl LVII Commercial it would be returning $20 Million to its members on Monday, February 13, 2023.
The Super Loyalty Bonus Dividend was deposited into account holders’ Loyalty Select accounts on Monday, February 13, 2023 based on their dividends earned and interest paid for 2022.
President and CEO Bruce Brumfield highlighted the credit union’s successful 2022 as the reason this year’s bonus was considerably higher than in past years. “Founders appreciates our members in substantial ways that truly give back to them and help them achieve their financial goals,” Brumfield said.
He added, “We chose to announce this exceptional Super Loyalty Bonus Dividend during Super Bowl LVII because it was worthy of some extra fanfare. We wanted to reach as many of our members as possible and we wanted to create excitement for them as well. We couldn’t do this without our members and their loyalty to us.
“Plus, we knew it would be an excellent marketing message to any non Founders members in the audience. I mean if you aren’t banking with Founders, we just gave you 20 million reasons to change that.”
Brumfield was also quick to offer his appreciation for Founders’ employees and their Board of Directors, “Our employees do what is right for our members each and every day and our Board of Directors is constantly looking for ways we can improve member service and be a better place to bank.”
This is the largest payout to date by the credit union which brings their total return to members in the form of bonus dividends to $100 million since 1995.