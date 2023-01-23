Helping the children of South Carolina grow up to be financially literate adults is a particular passion project of mine. Over the years, experts in teaching financial literacy have often shared with me that the earlier you can begin helping a child understand money habits, the better. They’ve stressed that there’s no need to worry that money talk will be too hard for a toddler to grasp. In fact, research shows that children as young as three can understand value and exchange, and many of the habits that will help children keep a smart attitude toward money in adulthood are formed by age seven.

Of course, you shouldn’t give up if your child is older. Whether 4 or 24, your child will benefit from conversations about finance. And one of the most important financial lessons you can teach a child of any age is the understanding and appreciation of saving for the future.

Trending Videos