Rudy Diaz of Monroe quickly listed why the car he brought to the Palmetto Car Show in Pageland is a classic.

  • It’s different. Young car enthusiasts ask him if it’s a foreign-made import. Diaz’s responds no, it was made by General Motors.
  • The engine is in the back and is air cooled. The “flat” six cylinders — three on each side of the engine — generate 110 horsepower and the car gets between 15 to 16 miles to the gallon.
  • There is independent suspension to each wheel, which make it fun to drive, says Diaz.
  • And, in Ralph Nader’s widely publicized opinion, Diaz’ car is “unsafe at any speed.”

