Rudy Diaz of Monroe quickly listed why the car he brought to the Palmetto Car Show in Pageland is a classic.
- It’s different. Young car enthusiasts ask him if it’s a foreign-made import. Diaz’s responds no, it was made by General Motors.
- The engine is in the back and is air cooled. The “flat” six cylinders — three on each side of the engine — generate 110 horsepower and the car gets between 15 to 16 miles to the gallon.
- There is independent suspension to each wheel, which make it fun to drive, says Diaz.
- And, in Ralph Nader’s widely publicized opinion, Diaz’ car is “unsafe at any speed.”
Diaz’ 1964 two-door Chevrolet Corvair was parked next to a hearse and near Sammie Lynch’s 1951 Ford Rat Rod Country Gator at last week’s car show.
Nader’s opinion — later disproved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — cut into the Corvair’s sales.
A row ahead of Diaz’ Corvair was a Ford small-car experiment that doomed Chevy’s small-car experiment — a classic, red, 1965 Mustang convertible owned by Matthew Neisler.
Sales of the Mustang in 1964 and 1965 put the Corvair out of business.
Diaz continued to tout the Corvair’s virtues.
“It’s fast and fun to drive,” he said.
Diaz, 55-year-old machinist, bought his Corvair two years ago in Concord for $11,000. The car had been carefully restored with a two-tone paint job when Diaz bought it. The only thing he has replaced is the generator.
His classic Corvair, Diaz said, “is a poor-man Porsche.”