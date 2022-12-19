The message during the final prayer breakfast at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office last Tuesday was clear — God’s plan, presence and power will take you through the storms of life.
The Rev. Jeff Williams, pastor of Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Hartsville, encouraged Sheriff James Dixon and the prayer group as Dixon prepares to enter the next chapter of his life.
“I want to share some assurance with you when you’re going through a storm,” Williams said. “I have discovered that storms have a purpose.
“Jesus has a plan for your storm,” he said. “They’re used to build your faith so you will be more usable to the Lord.”
Williams shared Biblical scriptures from Matthews 14 of when the Lord’s disciples were experiencing a storm in the midst of the sea. He said it was the Lord who had commanded them to go before him in the ship while he went up into a mountain to pray.
Although the disciples were going through a storm, Williams said they were in the will of God. He said stormy conditions did not stop the Lord from reaching his disciples.
“He walked on the water,“ Williams said. “He’s got a presence in your storm.”
Sheriff Dixon said this whole year has been a storm for him.
“Come Dec. 31, I’m walking out of my storm,” he said.
“But the tears I have now are tears of joy,” he said.
Dixon said the comments from various members of the prayer group during the morning let him know “the work his department did, didn’t go unnoticed.”
The Rev. Matthew Neisler said Dixon was not just his sheriff; he was his friend.
“We will remember not only the crimes you fought,” Neisler said. “We will also remember all of the churches you brought together.”
The Rev. Frances Hardison said her brother has set a bar of bringing people of this county together.
The Rev. Johnnie Mclendon, pastor of Fisher Hill Community Baptist Church in Cheraw, said Dixon has shown integrity, honesty, loyalty and dedication during his time as sheriff.
“It takes hard work and strength,” Mclendon said. “God still has a path for you.
“When you’re faithful, God will never let you down,” he said.