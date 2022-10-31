Gopher tortoise has state protection

The gopher tortoise is protected by state law.

 PHOTO CONTRIBUTED

South Carolina’s chief reptile and amphibian biologist says that gopher tortoises are still protected in the Palmetto State despite a recent federal decision that said additional protections are not warranted in four Southeastern states, including South Carolina.

“There was some confusion, as some people believed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision meant that gopher tortoises are no longer protected,” said Andrew Grosse, state herpetologist for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. “However, one of the reasons for that decision is that all the states in the eastern portion of the gopher tortoise’s range have state protections in place that will not change with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision. In South Carolina, gopher tortoises are listed as state endangered.”

Trending Videos