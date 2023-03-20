COLUMBIA — This March, the American Red Cross is celebrating March is Red Cross Month across South Carolina by lighting up significant and historical monuments and buildings in red across the state. We will recognize the incredible, selfless Red Cross volunteers who give their time in service to the community by lighting up buildings on Red Cross Giving Day, March 22, 2023, including:
Ashley River Bridge — Charleston
The Governor’s Mansion — Columbia
Lexington Medical Center — Columbia and Lexington
Furman University Bell Tower — Greenville
The American Red Cross of South Carolina is also honored to announce that Governor Henry McMaster will proclaim March is Red Cross Month in South Carolina.
The Governor will present the official proclamation to the Red Cross during an event Wednesday afternoon at the State Capitol.
Since 1943, every U.S. president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the American Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world through its workforce powered by more than 90% volunteers.
“We’re thankful for the continued support from Governor McMaster and all of our state partners,” said Rod Tolbert, Regional CEO of the Palmetto SC Region of the Red Cross. “This month is very special for us because it gives us a chance to celebrate the nearly 2,000 volunteers who make our humanitarian work possible every day.”
Last year alone, the American Red Cross of South Carolina responded to nearly 1,700 local disasters, including home fires--assisting 5,529 people by distributing more than $1,300,000 in direct financial assistance following local disasters. Additionally, the Red Cross of South Carolina collected more than 70,000 units of lifesaving blood, made about 2,800 homes safer through educational visits, and served over 12,000 active-duty military, veterans, and their families through emergency communications and critical needs.
Join the Red Cross Month celebration by visiting redcross.org to donate financially, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer, or take a lifesaving skills class. On March 22, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support, and other assistance for people affected by disasters, big and small.