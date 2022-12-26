The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, announced it is offering free online training beginning Jan. 9, 2023, and Jan. 30, 2023.
The training is for those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS) in Chesterfield County.
According to the release, potential volunteers should be at least 21 years old, have a clean criminal record, no previous DSS case history, and be able to commit to four to five hours a month for service.
The deadline to submit an application to participate is Dec. 31.
Visit http://gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application or contact Cassandra Hilton at the Florence County Office at 803-530-9190 to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity.