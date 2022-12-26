The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, announced it is offering free online training beginning Jan. 9, 2023, and Jan. 30, 2023.

The training is for those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS) in Chesterfield County.

Trending Videos