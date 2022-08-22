The Pageland Players’ performance of Hairspray, the Broadway Musical, was filled with talent, humor, and messages to everyone in attendance.
The actors, who included Central High students and members of the community, exhibited confidence and extreme talent as they performed in dance, singing and dialogue. Each actor was ideally chosen for their part in the play.
Hannah McGuire directed the musical, and Shannon Haigler was the choreographer.
Various messages from the musical were revealed as the plot unfolded. They included “acceptance, racial equality, bullying, and being the best you can be.” The setting was Baltimore in the 1960s.
The play’s protagonist, Tracy Turnblad, was excellently portrayed by former Central High student, Hope Savage. Tracy, a plus-size teenager, just wanted to dance on the “Corny Collins Show.” Corny Collins was portrayed by TJ McClellan.
Tracy was initially discouraged by her mother, Edna Turnblad, (Pageland Chamber of Commerce president Timothy Griffin) from being in the public eye because Edna, like her daughter, is a plus size and feels like they are not accepted by society because of their weight. Edna runs a laundry business outside of her home, but had at one time desired to be a clothes designer instead. After Tracy wins a spot on the popular show, Edna is totally supportive of her daughter.
Tracy is very confident and is not self-conscious about her weight. Due to her bubbly personality, she is sent to detention, where Seaweed J. Stubbs, (Queston Sowell) and several and other African American students are. Tracy dances with the students in detention and befriends them.
Penny Pingleton, (portrayed by Selena Munoz) is Tracy’s best friend. Tracy falls for Link Larkin, (Carson Mack) who is tall and handsome and has his own ambitions of becoming a star. Penny falls for Seaweed. Penny’s mother, Prudy Pingleton, (Town Council member Kim Mangum) is very strict and unaccepting of “colored” people.
Velma Tussle, (Jocelyn Krest), is racist and arrogant. She wants her daughter, Amber, (Madison Cook) to be the next star. Amber is also in love with Link. She and her mother severely antagonize Tracy.
Tracy meets Seaweed’s mother, Motormouth Maybelle, (Tori Brandon) who is a celebrity during “Negro Day.”
Tracy wants her African American friends to dance with her on the Corny Collins Show, but they aren’t allowed to because of segregation. They protest in the street. Amber and her friends counter protest.
In the end, Tracy’s African American friends are allowed to dance with her on the show. Penny’s mother sees how happy her daughter is and begins to accept her friendship with Seaweed.
Other actors in the play were Darionna Butler, John Lynn, Christian Threatt, Monica Cagle, Nate Trinca, Cardell Thomas, Noah Lockhart, Avriel Maddow, Parris Maddow, Anna Cagle, Adrian Garcia, Kinsey Connor, Kinsey Mangum and Serena Allison.
Members of the crew included En’yah Blakeney, Monica Cagle, Dr. Jason McGuire, Jessica Swan, Robert Horton, Hailey Savage, and many of the actors.
Hannah McGuire said she was glad The Pageland Players got started and is thankful to have the help of so many “great people” who volunteered their time, donated costumes, money, and whatever was needed.
“This was a very big production to try to do in such a short period of time,” she said. “And a lot of hard work went into it.
“It was a great success,” McGuire said. “We have already begun planning for the next show.”