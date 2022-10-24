For Annie Freeman and her family, decorating for Halloween is a fun-filled family tradition.
Annie and her husband, David Freeman, (now deceased), bought their house at 302 S. Sycamore St. in 1980. Since that time, the family has decorated its yard for every season, especially Halloween.
“Decorating for Halloween is a joint effort by our family,” said Annie. “It’s the highlight of our years, and we just have a good time.
“It’s not about witchcraft or anything like that,” she said. “We do it for the kids.”
One of the most eye-catching features in her yard is the cemetery. Each year the family makes little changes to the very spooky scene.
Annie’s grandson, Hunter, added a tractor to the scene this year.
Annie has an old black wash pot filled with candy on her front porch for trick or treaters. There used to be up to 500 kids who came to their house for trick or treating each year, she said.
“People are so scared now,” she said. “But we still have a few hundred kids to come.”
Throughout the years, Annie said her three children, Melissa, Shawn and Matthew, have had some part in decorating for Halloween. Her grandsons, Hunter and Michael “CY,” have also shared in the family tradition.