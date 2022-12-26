Editor’s note: Don Worthington’s first professional byline was “news obituary” about a high school tennis player. For his final bylined piece, Worthington has written his own “news obituary” about his career.
In a nod to how things have changed over his career, this piece is first being posted to social media before appearing in the Progressive Journal newspaper.
Don Worthington is retiring after chasing the news for four decades.
Worthington, 66, is currently the editor of the weekly Progressive Journal in Pageland, S.C.
Worthington has worked for 10 different news organizations in six states.
The Associated Press, Newhouse News Service and McClatchy Newspapers distributed his work nationally.
His “beats” were government/politics, business, health care, religion and sports.
Memorable moments of his career include:
- Nearly being shot while making a midnight run through an active crime scene where a police officer had been murdered. He was running to the office to meet deadline.
When he saw three officers tracking him with their pistols, he started shouting, “I’m going to the paper, I’m going to the paper.”
His almost heart attack when his boss called legendary
- Grambling football coach Eddie Robinson his “boy.”
He wasn’t prepared for Robinson’s reply.
Coach Rob and his boss were among the biggest practical jokers in Louisiana sports writing history.
- Waiting with children to see Santa Claus and hearing Santa bellow, “Don Worthington come on down!”
The look on the children’s faces was priceless. It said, “Santa Claus knows his name.”
During a different interview with Santa, Worthington can’t remember the question he asked, but he remembers Santa’s response. Santa cried.
- His election as Soil and Water District Commissioner for the city of Winchester, Va. while writing for The Winchester Star.
With three write-in votes he beat two incumbents and a dog to become the Honorable Don Worthington.
A couple of meetings into his term a reporter from a competing newspaper asked him if serving was a conflict of interest. From the writer’s tone, Worthington knew her paper had already decided on the answer.
He replied, “No comment.”
- Breaking a major, nation congressional story from Rock Hill, S.C. He started out with an early-morning exclusive. By the end of the day, his name rated a “Don Worthington contributed to this story” tag.
- Being paid the highest compliment possible by people of Pageland. Most did not know his name, but they knew what he did, shouting, “Hey, Mr. Newspaperman!”
During his career Worthington merged his personal interests in history and music into his professional career.
Among his original research history projects were World War I and Chesterfield County, S.C. — a winner of a community service award from Landmark Newspapers — the 40th anniversary of D-Day and Frederick County, Va. and the 150th anniversary of the Civil War and York County, S.C.
Worthington, who plays sax and clarinet, would frequently “sit in and trade licks” with musicians he was writing about.
Worthington is survived by an ever-dwindling number of journalists who “have ink on their hands,” those who are trained to write it tight and right — with context — on deadline.