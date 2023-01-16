The High Point Fire Department and two other local fire departments responded to a structure fire on Peques Lane in Pageland on Monday, Jan. 9.
High Point, Sandhill, and Ruby-Mt. Croghan fire departments, along with the Pageland Rescue Squad and Lifeguard EMS, were dispatched to a camper fire on Pegues Lane at 8:07 p.m.
High Point Fire Department arrived on the scene to find a 35-40 ft. long camper engulfed in fire. With the assistance of Sandhill and Ruby-Mt. Croghan fire departments, firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire.
Chief Bill Busse of the High Point Fire Department said the camper was a total loss. He said four dogs died within the camper from smoke inhalation.
Busse said cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.