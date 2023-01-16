Camper Fire



 Photo contributed

The High Point Fire Department and two other local fire departments responded to a structure fire on Peques Lane in Pageland on Monday, Jan. 9.

High Point, Sandhill, and Ruby-Mt. Croghan fire departments, along with the Pageland Rescue Squad and Lifeguard EMS, were dispatched to a camper fire on Pegues Lane at 8:07 p.m.

