High Point Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

High Point Fire Department, along with Pageland and Ruby-Mt. Croghan fire departments and Lifeguard EMS, respond to mobile home fire on Maples Road. in Pageland Thursday, Jan. 26.

 Photo contributed

High Point Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Maples Road in Pageland Thursday, Jan. 26.

High Point FD was assisted by Pageland and Ruby-Mt. Croghan fire departments and Lifeguard EMS. Upon arrival, High Point discovered one half of the single-wide mobile home was already engulfed in fire.

