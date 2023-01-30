High Point Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

High Point Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Maples Road in Pageland Thursday, Jan. 26.
High Point FD was assisted by Pageland and Ruby-Mt. Croghan fire departments and Lifeguard EMS. Upon arrival, High Point discovered one half of the single-wide mobile home was already engulfed in fire.
High Point fire Chief Bill Busse said the residents of the home were able to get out safely and report the fire. He said the fire appeared to have started in one of the bedrooms in back of the home.
Lifeguard paramedics checked the occupants of the home for injuries, and paramedics stayed on the scene to provide medical care for firefighters, if needed.
Busse said 90% of the interior of the mobile home was destroyed. The cause of the fire is undetermined.