Farmhouse fire

 Photo contributed

High Point Fire Department was dispatched to an old farmhouse fire on Taxahaw Road Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 11:46 p.m.

Sandhill, Pageland, and Lane Creek fire departments assisted High Point with extinguishing the structural fire. Lifeguard EMS was on the scene in case medical care was needed.

