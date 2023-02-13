High Point Fire Department was dispatched to an old farmhouse fire on Taxahaw Road Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 11:46 p.m.
Sandhill, Pageland, and Lane Creek fire departments assisted High Point with extinguishing the structural fire. Lifeguard EMS was on the scene in case medical care was needed.
High Point Fire Chief Bill Busse said the resident of the home was able to get out safely after hearing a popping sound in the back room and finding a fire had started. He said the resident also worked on the farm.
Busse said although the house is still standing, there is major damage to the structure. He said a SUV was totally lost due to the fire.
He also said a cat also went missing from the house. He said, hopefully, it will show back up.
About 20,000 gallons of water was used to put out the fire, according to the report. Firefighters cleared the scene at 2:38 a.m.
Busse said cause of the fire is undetermined. He said with old houses, there are a number of factors to consider.
Red Cross is assisting the victim.