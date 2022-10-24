Hogge honored with lifetime service award

Thomas Hogge, center, owner of Screwmatics in Pageland, has been chosen to receive the Chuck Spangler Outstanding Manufacturing Lifetime Service Award. He is pictured, from left, with Chamber president Timothy Griffin, Eddie Rivers, Cherry McCoy, and Libby Lear.

 VANESSA BREWER-TYSON/Progresive Journal

Thomas Hogge, owner of Screwmatics in Pageland, has been chosen to receive the Chuck Spangler Outstanding Manufacturing Lifetime Service Award.

Libby Lear, director of Chesterfield County Economics Development, made the announcement last week at the Screwmatics Medical Building.

