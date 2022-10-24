Thomas Hogge, owner of Screwmatics in Pageland, has been chosen to receive the Chuck Spangler Outstanding Manufacturing Lifetime Service Award.
Libby Lear, director of Chesterfield County Economics Development, made the announcement last week at the Screwmatics Medical Building.
The service award is in memory of Spangler, S.C. Manufacturing Extension Partnership’s long-time CEO and president. It recognizes an individual whose contributions have had a significant and lasting impact on the S.C. manufacturing community over several years.
Pageland Chamber of Commerce president Timothy Griffin; Eddie Rivers, a Chesterfield County Council member and former chief of the Pageland Fire Department; and Cherry McCoy, Sr. Project manager for the Economics Development, were present for the announcement.
Hogge started Screwmatics 32 years ago.
“It’s been challenging,” remarked Hogge. “A lot of prayers have been answered.
“I try to give back to the community,” he said. “I’m most pleased to say my wife (Kim) has been by my side.”
Gov. Henry McMaster will present the service award to Hogge Nov. 4 at the 25th annual SCMEP Conference.