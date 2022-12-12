Dec. 15
“Christmas Music Extravaganza, 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Cheraw. This program will be led by Grammy nominated artist Joshuah Brian Campbell, and hymn composer and pianist Sally Ann Morris. Admission is free with the donation of a pair of new socks that will be donated to local nursing home residents.
Dec. 20
Christmas wreath workshop at the Cheraw Community Center. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $15 a person, payable at the door.
Dec. 22
Teen Scene Dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cheraw Recreation Center. Admission is $3 and by membership (parent or guardian required for sign-up). Membership fee per student is $5 in city and $10 outside the non-city.
Dec. 29
Pre-Noon Year’s Eve Party at the Cheraw Community Center. Begins at 10:30 with a countdown to Noon with a balloon drop with prizes.
Cost is $3 per child (payable at the door and parents admitted free with child and must remain at the party with them).