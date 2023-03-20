“He did things like his Dad (100% God), and He did things like we do (since he’s 100% man),” says Candice, 10. I’m impressed, Candice! You have succeeded where others have failed. Probably no question in all of theology and philosophy has spawned more debate.

An accurate answer can be given in one word: MYSTERY. “Great is the mystery of godliness,” wrote the Apostle Paul to Timothy (I Timothy 3:16).

