- If you have a choice, go to a facility that specializes in mammograms and does many mammograms a day.
Try to go to the same facility every time so that your mammograms can easily be compared from year to year.
If you’re going to a facility for the first time, bring a list of the places and dates of mammograms, biopsies, or any other breast procedures you’ve had before.
If you’ve had mammograms at another facility, try to get those records to bring with you to the new facility (or have them sent there) so the old pictures can be compared to the new ones.
creams, or perfumes under your arms, or on or under your breasts. Some of these contain substances that can show up on the x-ray as white spots.
Make sure your provider is aware of any part of your medical history that could affect your breast cancer risk—such as surgery, hormone use, breast cancer in your family, or if you’ve had breast cancer before.
The mammography facility also must provide you with an easy-to-understand summary of your mammogram results within 30 days—or “as quickly as possible” if the results suggest something abnormal is present.
If you have online access to your medical records, such as through a patient portal, your results might show up there at the same time your health care provider gets them. This means you could get the results before your health care provider contacts you. Be sure to go over the results with your provider, especially if there’s anything you don’t understand.