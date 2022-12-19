I believe.
I believe in a patient Joseph who walked the 90 miles from Nazareth to Bethlehem with his betrothed, pregnant wife, Mary.
I believe in a host of angels joyously proclaiming the birth of the King of kings, Jesus, to shepherds tending their flock.
I believe in the Magi, who came from afar to witness and affirm the divinity of Jesus.
I also believe in the secular traditions of the holidays.
I believe in Santa Claus, that he knows the name of every boy and girl, what they want and magically — and hopefully — that gift will be underneath a Christmas tree.
I believe in two Santa’s iconic traditions, each coincidentally associated with newspapers.
In 1955, a Colorado newspaper printed an ad with a phone number to call Santa at Sears. Only problem was a typo, and the call went to an officer with the Continental Air Defense Command. Amused by the child’s request, the officer replied that Santa was OK and the tradition of the U.S. and Canadian governments annually tracking Santa’s epic flight began. Online Santa tracking is available at www.Noradsanta.org
As a child of the Cold War, I’ve clung to this tradition. Growing up near a Strategic Air Command base in upstate New York, knowing that Santa was safe, gave me comfort.
It also provided comfort that fathers of many of my classmates would be safe too. Their job was to fly a B-52 bomber, armed with a nuclear bomb, around the North Pole, hoping never having to more fly circles at the top of the Earth.
Some have questioned why Santa needs an armed military escort. That idea never entered my mind. Santa is stealthy and fast. Again it’s the comfort factor. And anything that gets a child to slumber on Christmas Eve is a comforting factor for parents.
The second tradition is a question Virginia O’Hanlon asked her dad, in 1897, “does Santa exist?”
Her dad suggested she write the New York Sun newspaper, with the logic that “If you see it in The Sun, it’s so.”
Virginia’s letter landed on the desk of Francis P. Church, who had been a war correspondent for the New York Times during the Civil War.
Church initially did not want to write a response, but in quick order, followed orders and wrote the most famous editorial in the history of newspapers.
The Sun ran the editorial annually until the paper’s bankruptcy in 1950.
Many other newspapers have shared in that tradition, and the Progressive Journal is among them.
In the spirit of the holiday, Merry Christmas, believe, share in the holiday’s traditions and enjoy “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”