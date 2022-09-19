September is National Infant Mortality Awareness, a time to encourage people help reduce infant deaths.
Infant mortality is defined as the an infant before his or her first birthday.
Mikki Cooper Williams, program manager for Pee Dee Healthy Start, Florence, talked with the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council on Sept. 16, She said infant mortality affects infants, their families, and their communities.
According to the Centers or Disease Control and Prevention, the leading causes of infant mortality are birth defects, prematurity, sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), injuries, and maternal pregnancy complications.
The CDC reported 5.4 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in the United States in 2020. — a total of 20,000 infants.
In South Carolina, 364 infants died before the first year of life Approximately 11% of those deaths occurred within the Pee Dee Healthy Start area, she said.
Williams said there are disparities in infant mortality rates for African American moms and those of color.
“Moms need access to prenatal health care,” she said. “We’re recruiting participants to promote programs and efforts to reduce infant deaths in the counties we serve.”
The counties served by Pee Healthy Start are Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg counties.
For more information contact Pee Dee Healthy Start at 843-662-1482, or go to www.pdhs.org. The office is at 314 W. Pine St., Florence.
Ashley Burch is a local community health worker for the agency. Her office is at 202 N. Page St., Chesterfield. You can also reach her at 843-623-6989, or email her at aburch@pdhs.org.