Overtime was not on Johnny Kline’s mind last week against region rival C.A. Johnson.
With the game tied at 26-26, the McBee coach called a deep pass play that had worked earlier in the game.
This time, freshman quarterback JJ Melton’s throw came up a bit short. C.A. Johnson had dropped another defensive back into coverage.
Melton’s pass was intercepted. With four seconds remaining, Dawan Rivers scored from a yard out. Dejaylin Johnson, who had scored two touchdowns and passed for another, ran for the two-point conversion, giving C.A. Johnson a 34-26 win.
“We started fast, but had penalties and we got behind,” Kline said.
McBee had eight penalties for 80 yards.
“It’s all mental when it comes to penalties,” Kline said. Three of the infractions were 15-yard personal fouls.
McBee led 20-6 at the half. DJ Harper scored on runs of 6 and 15 yard. Ethan Griggs scored on a 5-yard pass from Melton.
C.A. Johnson scored on big plays: a 49-yard pass reception by Caleb Pearson, runs of 54 and 28 yards by Dejaylin Jouhson and a 46-yard pass reception by Rice.
McBee travels to Great Falls on Friday. Both teams are winless in the 3-A region. A playoff spot will likely go to the winner of Friday’s game.
Cheraw had its chances, four possessions inside the 15 yard line — but came always with only a field goal in a nine-point loss to North Central.
It was North Central’s first win of the season against seven loses.
Three region teams are tied at 1-2 — Cheraw, Chesterfield, Central and North Central.
“It was a tale of two halves,” said Cheraw coach Andy Poole.
Cheraw led 17-14 at the half. Even then Poole said his team didn’t have the right mentality. “You would think we had imposed our will, but it was just the calm before the storm.”
In the second half, North Central’s Casey Shropshire scored on runs of 5, 66, 31, and 61 yards.
Poole said the COVID-19 shortened season two years ago is having its impact this year. “Just look at the scores across the state, no one in playing defense.”