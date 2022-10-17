Warning to drivers who qualify to park in a ADA handicapped parking spot.
Not all of the ADA marked parking spaces in downtown Pageland fully meet the federal accessibility standards.
The town is in the process of adding 12 new spots. Some are in town parking lots, but most are on-street locations.
Only one location, outside the A&E Realty Office on Maple Street, has an accessible handicap ramp.
Town officials acknowledge that some of the newly painted, on-street ADA parking spots do not fully meet the accessibility standards, which include a 5-foot wide access aisle.
These spots were places as close as possible to existing curb cuts, usually at the intersection of two streets.
The absence of an accessibility aisle means the handicap occupants of a vehicle may have to walk in the roadway to get to a curb cut.
The ADA standards are set by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.
While the federal government sets the standards, it does not review parking space for compliance. Neither does South Carolina. The S.C. Department of Transportation does require an exemption request if the parking falls within the department’s right of way.
Whether on-street, ADA parking should meet the same standards an ADA parking in a parking lot or garage has been considered by the U.S. Court of Appeals.
The Ninth Circuit Court, which serves California, ruled in 2014 that municipalities are “obligated” to provide on-street parking that is ADA accessible.
The court left open the question of whether on-street ADA spots could have different standards.
They recommended the question be sent to the ADA/Depart of Justice’s technical committee in 2014. The committee has apparently not acted on that request.
In 2010, the Department of Justice revised its guidelines to require that all handicap spaces be 8 feet wide. The access aisle has to be 5 feet wide, but can be shared with two parking spots.
Accessible parking for van can be up to 11 feet. If the van parking is adjacent to an ADA car parking slot, it van spot can be 8 feet wide.
A sign denoting the handicap parking must be 5 feet above the ground. Pageland has yet to install signs at the new spots.
Existing signs at town hall and several Pageland businesses have incorrect information. They say the fine is $250 for illegally parking in a handicap sign. The state legislature increased the fine to a minimum of $500 in and a maximum of $1,000 in 2009.
Terry Rogers, executive director for CHESCO Services, said he has grappled with the accessibility issue for years. CHESCO Services is responsible for planning, coordinating, advocating, and delivering services to people with disabilities, as well as their families in Chesterfield, Marlboro, Kershaw, Richland, and Lancaster counties.
“I’ve seen parking violations and spots that were really not accessible,” he said.
Rogers noted that people with disabilities are not limited to those with physical limitations. People with mental disabilities sometimes need ADA parking, he said.
The state qualifications for an ADA license plate or placard are:
- Inability to walk 100 feet nonstop with aggravating an existing medical condition
- Inability to walks with the use or assistance of a cane, crutch, another person, prosthetic device, wheel chair or other assistive device
- Restrictive lung disease
- Require the use of portable oxygen
- Cardiac condition that is classified as Class III or Class IV, according to the American Heart Association.
- Substantial limitations on the ability to walk due to arthritic, neurological or orthopedic condition.
- Blindness