Jefferson Dixie Youth
Jefferson Dixie Youth is accepting registration for spring softball and baseball for boys ages three to 14 and girls ages three to 19. Registration is open now through Friday, Feb. 10.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jefferson Dixie Youth
Jefferson Dixie Youth is accepting registration for spring softball and baseball for boys ages three to 14 and girls ages three to 19. Registration is open now through Friday, Feb. 10.
You may register at the Jefferson Town Hall during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The registration fee for Wee Ball is $55 and $65 for all other divisions. Parent shirts are
$12 each and will only be ordered during registration.
Federation of the Blind
Chesterfield County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind meets the 2nd Thursday of the month at 10 a.m., at Beth’s Country Diner in Pageland.
Join to learn the benefits for the vision impaired or the blind.