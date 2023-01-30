Two from Pageland named to Chancellor’s List at WCU
Shreya Allen and Jacqueline Rocha-Medellin, both of Pageland, were among more than 2,000 students at Western Carolina University to be named to its Fall 2022 Chancellor’s List.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Two from Pageland named to Chancellor’s List at WCU
Shreya Allen and Jacqueline Rocha-Medellin, both of Pageland, were among more than 2,000 students at Western Carolina University to be named to its Fall 2022 Chancellor’s List.
To qualify, students must achieve a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.8 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.
Both were also named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.