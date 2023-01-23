From the kitchen and cookbook of Linda Knight
EIGHT-CAN SOUP
Ingredients
Six 15 ounce cans of mixed vegetables
One 15 ½ ounce can of chili with beans
One 15 ½ ounce can of chili without beans
Combine all ingredients in a stockpot. Do not drain any of the cans. Cover and simmer over medium heat until heated through for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Makes 10 to 12 servings.
COUNTRY POTATO SOUP
3 cups of diced, peeled potatoes
½ cup of carrots
½ cup of onions
1 ½ cup of water
2 chicken bouillon cubes
½ teaspoon of salt
1 teaspoon of chopped chives
1 cup of sour cream
2 tablespoons of flour
2 cups of milk
Combine potatoes, carrots, onions and water in a saucepan. Cover and cook for about 20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender, but not mushy.
Add one cup of milk. Heat. Mix sour cream, flour, chives and remaining milk in a medium bowl. Stir mixture into soup base gradually. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until thickened.
Add a little Velveeta cheese for extra flavor. You can also add a strip of bacon, ground up, to the top.
CHICKEN GUMBO
3 quarts of water
1 onion, sliced
2 garlic cloves, chopped
2 cans of diced tomatoes
1 bay leaf
1 cup of oysters
½ pound of fresh okra, or 1 pound of frozen okra
1/3 pound of chicken
salt and pepper to the taste
½ cup of Wesson Oil
½ cup of flour
Cut chicken into small pieces. Put in water and bring to a boil. Then add all ingredients, except for the oil and flour, stirring frequently.
Make a deep brown gravy with the oil and flour, adding water by the tablespoon. Add the gravy to the mixture. Cook on medium heat, stirring frequently, for one hour. Add salt and pepper to the taste. If too thin, add a little bit of water. Can be served over rice.
CHICKEN STEW
3 medium potatoes, about 1 pound, cut into 1 ½ inch cubes
2 cups of baby-cut carrots
1 package, (8 ounces), free mushrooms cut in halves
12 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, about 2 ½ pounds
½ teaspoon of salt
1 teaspoon of instant chopped onions
¼ teaspoon of garlic powder
1 tablespoon of tomato paste
1 jar, (15 ounces), of roasted chicken gravy
½ cup of water
Toss potatoes, carrots and mushrooms in a slow cooker. Arrange chicken on top. Sprinkle salt, onions and garlic powder over the chicken. Stir tomato paste and jar of gravy together. Pour gravy mixture and water over all. Cover and cook on low heat setting eight to 10 hours, or until tender.