Approximately 500 people attended the National Night Out event Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Jefferson Community Park.
The event was sponsored by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and included games for the kids, food, door prizes and live music.
Area agencies were represented at the event, and emergency vehicles were on display.