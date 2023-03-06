Jefferson native shares her battle with colorectal cancer

It was Feb. 14, 2017, when Tanya Raley Baker first learned she had stage three colorectal cancer.
The cancer diagnosis initially brought fear and uncertainty to Baker. However, her faith in what the word of God says concerning healing gave her strength to endure the journey that was ahead of her.
“I read and listened to healing scriptures,” she remarked. “My family also pushed me and encouraged me to fight.”
Before her cancer diagnosis, Baker said she was experiencing abdominal pain and bloating. She also had blood in her stools.
The Jefferson native knew something was terribly wrong. Being in the medical field for more than 20 years, she had to seek professional medical attention.
Baker had to undergo screenings for colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer.
She received oncology treatments at the Novant Cancer Center. At first, her oncologist prescribed five weeks of oral chemotherapy with radiation, five days a week, to shrink the cancerous tumor in her colon and to kill the cancer cells.
Afterwards, Baker had surgery to remove the tumor at Novant Colon and Rectal Surgery.
She said both medical facilities were highly recommended.
“I felt confident at both of my initial visits with them,” Baker recalled. “They worked as a team and communicated with each other regarding my care.”
After surgery, Baker was then prescribed four months of intravenous (IV) chemotherapy.
During her treatments, she experienced loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, hair loss and mild depression.
“My parents, my children, and my grandchildren were always there for me,” Baker said. “Some of my dearest childhood friends drove me to my radiation and chemotherapy appointments.”
She said her mom was always there to cook for her and drive her wherever she needed to go. Her friends at work, who she said are like family, supported her by running errands and picking up her prescriptions. And her leadership team at work allowed her the time off for appointments and treatments so she could use her FMLA leave time after surgery.
Baker worked during the initial chemotherapy and radiation. She was out of work for six months after her surgery.
“I am doing well,” she said. “I have physical changes that are permanent; however, I remain grateful for my life and healing.”
She has reached a five-year milestone in her battle with colorectal cancer. She only has to see her oncologist once a year for CT scans and lab work.
Baker’s advice to others who are experiencing any kind of cancer and the treatments is to research as much as you can concerning your diagnosis and always ask questions.
“Be very clear regarding your treatment plan,” she advised. “Stay encouraged and keep your mind set and spirit clear from negative thoughts.”
Baker is currently director of Professional Development/Staff and Patient Engagement at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville. She oversees and manages hospital education services, to include patient and staff education, as well as manages community wellness activities and patient and staff engagement.
She was former director of Infection Control during the global pandemic. She has been a registered nurse for 26 years, which is most of her adult life.
Baker is a 1987 graduate of Central High. She has associate degrees in science and nursing, both from the University of S.C./Lancaster. She also has a bachelor of nursing degree from Western Governors University.
She is the daughter of Rudy and Mildred Raley of Jefferson. She has three children, Kadrick, Kelsie and Kyla, and four grandchildren, Adriana, Kerrington, Kallie, and Karter.
Most of her extracurricular activities involve service work.
“Community service is my heart and passion,” she remarked.
Last year she was awarded the Citizen of the Year award by Hartsville’s chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity for her community service efforts.
She is a member of the S.C. Cancer Alliance, the Women’s League of Hartsville, the Gospel in the Park series in Hartsville, and the People to People Community Organization in Hartsville.
In her free time, Baker loves to travel. She will be traveling with her youngest daughter and some of her friends to Europe in April. She looks forward to the trip.