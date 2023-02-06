Mr. Jerry Wayne Edwards, age 70, entered rest on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Mr. Edwards was born Feb. 12, 1952, son of the late Jesse and Eva Hilton Edwards. He was an avid lover of animals, especially his late dog, Annabelle. He loved Clemson football and a good steak, and he never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his brothers, J.D. Edwards, and James Edwards; and sisters, Grace E. Gulledge, Lucille E. Brewer, and Myrtle E. Blackmon.
Survivors include his children, Tina (Chris) Honea of Las Vegas, NV, and Monica (Ryan) Cagle of Jefferson; grandchildren, Skylar (Chris) Baughn, Sebastian Honea, Andrew Cagle, Aidan Cagle, and Anna Cagle; great grandchildren, Phoenix Baughn, and Cora Baughn; sister, Betty Edwards Melton of Pageland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Edwards’ name to: Regency SouthernCare Hospice of Chesterfield, 205 E Main Street, Chesterfield, SC 29709.
Services were rendered by Flemming Funerals-Pageland.