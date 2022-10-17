Jefferson native Dwight Johnson, known as “the fellow that did it right,” received the Order of the Palmetto Friday night at Jefferson United Methodist Church.
S.C. Rep. Richie Yow presented the award to Johnson on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster in recognition of Johnson’s numerous contributions, lifetime achievements, and friendship to the state. The Order of Palmetto is the highest civilian honor awarded by the governor.
The Pageland-Jefferson Lions Club recommended Johnson for the award earlier this year.
Johnson joined the Pageland-Jefferson Lions Club in 1982. He has served as president, vice president, and chairman of the Board of Directors, vice-district for District 32-C, and Lions International governor District 32-C. He is currently the club’s treasurer.
Johnson was honored this year for 40 years of service to the local Lions Club.
Rep. Yow praised Johnson for his numerous positions on the local, county and state levels.
“I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in now if it wasn’t for him,” Yow said.
J. Aldridge, of Pageland, said he has a sign in his office that reads: It takes less time to do a thing right, than to explain why you did it wrong.
Aldridge said Johnson has been “that fellow” that did it right.
Among his many accomplishments was starting a men’s prayer breakfast in 2003.
Lance Aldridge of Pageland said he got to know Johnson through the men’s prayer breakfast. “He is an inspiration to so many people,” Aldridge said.
He said Johnson inspires others to make a difference in somebody else’s life.
David Pigg, Johnson’s brother-in-law, said Johnson has made a big impact on the family.
Pigg quoted the biblical scripture, “In this is the Father pleased that you bear much fruit.”
“I believe God is pleased with Dwight because he has born a lot of fruit,” Pigg said. “What he believes spiritually, he has carried out in his life.”
Johnson said he was honored and surprised to receive the award.
“It’s not about me,” Johnson said. “We serve; it’s about We.”