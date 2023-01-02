Mr. Kay Franklin “Bud” Holley, 83, of Jefferson, went to be with his Lord on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Mr. Holley is survived by his wife, Bemice Sue Horton Holley of Jefferson; brother, Gerald D. Holley (Darby) of Florence; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Johnny Sims and Pastor David Sanders officiating. The family will greet friends following the Graveside Service.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Holley family.