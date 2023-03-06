LANCASTER — Ms. Kay Frances Cato Owens, 89, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at White Oak Manor.

She was born Oct. 14, 1933, in Pageland, a daughter of the late John Dagnall Cato and Etta Lucille Ogburn Cato. Ms. Kay graduated with an Associates Degree from Sacred Heart College. She loved reading, listening to music, and her cats.

Trending Videos