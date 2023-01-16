Kayden Douglas crowned 2023 SC Watermelon Queen

Kayden Douglas, a native of Mt. Croghan, was crowned the 2023 South Carolina Watermelon Queen on Saturday during the 51st annual S.C. Watermelon Association Convention in Hilton Head.
Douglas is a 2020 graduate of Central High and is currently a junior at Lander University majoring in exercise science.
She was salutatorian for her graduating class at Central.
Her sponsor for the SCWA is Sullivan Produce of Pageland. She will spend this year representing the S.C. Watermelon Growers all around the state and beyond.
“I am so incredibly blessed for this opportunity of a lifetime and will surely not take it for granted,” Douglas said. “I cannot wait to promote these amazing farmers and the best fruit on the market!”
She is the daughter of Kevin and Kim Douglas.