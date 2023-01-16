Kayden Douglas crowned 2023 SC Watermelon Queen

Kayden Douglas, the 2023 South Carolina Watermelon Queen, is shown.

 Photo contributed

Kayden Douglas, a native of Mt. Croghan, was crowned the 2023 South Carolina Watermelon Queen on Saturday during the 51st annual S.C. Watermelon Association Convention in Hilton Head.

Douglas is a 2020 graduate of Central High and is currently a junior at Lander University majoring in exercise science.

