SUMTER — Kenneth A. Atkinson Sr., 92, widower of Annie Laurie Herrington Atkinson, his wife of 73 years, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born in Sumter County on Sept. 7, 1930, he was a son of the late Walter M. Atkinson and Janie Bell Mims Atkinson. Mr. Atkinson served as a Sargent in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired in 1988, from Carolina Power & Light Company as a Service Representative. He worked in both Sumter and Pageland. Mr. Atkinson accepted Christ as his Savior as a young adult. He was an example of a Godly man and instilled this character in his family. He was a member of Harmony Church. He actively served in churches throughout his life. He served as Deacon, Sunday school superintendent, Sunday School teacher, church treasurer, on Building committees, and enjoyed serving others. He also served as a councilman for the Town of Pageland.
Mr. Atkinson was an active member in the community through The Gideons International, The Lions Club, and The American Legion. Mr. Atkinson loved his family very much. He enjoyed get-togethers with family and friends, but most importantly he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Survivors include three children, K.A. “Ken” Atkinson Jr. (Teri) of Surfside Beach, Laurie Lynn Atkinson Lynn (Mike) of Sumter and Paul K. Atkinson Sr. (Robin) of Ridgeway; eight grandchildren, Dawn Soulati (Par), Joy Truesdale (John), K.A. “Tripp” Atkinson III (Courtney), Kevin Lynn (Maree), Laurie Bauer (Jason), Brian Lynn (Lisa), Paul Atkinson Jr. (Whitney) and Lori Safstrom (Dave); 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, four sisters and a great-grandson, Trey Watry.
A celebration of life service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Family Life Center at Harmony Church, 1021 Sterling St., Sumter, officiated by his grandsons, Dr. Tripp Atkinson, the Rev. Brian Lynn, and the Rev. Paul Atkinson Jr. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park cemetery with military honors.
The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Family Life Center at Harmony Church.
The family would like to thank those who provided excellent care, love, and kindness during his illness, including Lindsey, Antoinette, Stella, Vermell, Pat, and Rosa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1795, Sumter, SC 29151.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.