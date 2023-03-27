SUMTER — Kenneth A. Atkinson Sr., 92, widower of Annie Laurie Herrington Atkinson, his wife of 73 years, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Sumter County on Sept. 7, 1930, he was a son of the late Walter M. Atkinson and Janie Bell Mims Atkinson. Mr. Atkinson served as a Sargent in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired in 1988, from Carolina Power & Light Company as a Service Representative. He worked in both Sumter and Pageland. Mr. Atkinson accepted Christ as his Savior as a young adult. He was an example of a Godly man and instilled this character in his family. He was a member of Harmony Church. He actively served in churches throughout his life. He served as Deacon, Sunday school superintendent, Sunday School teacher, church treasurer, on Building committees, and enjoyed serving others. He also served as a councilman for the Town of Pageland.

